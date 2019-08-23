Condor Capital Management Position in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Decreased by $489,368; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Alleghany Decreased Holding by $186.78 Million as Share Price Rose

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.65. About 974,717 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 51.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.69 million, down from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $134.04. About 13.52 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam –

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2.97 million shares. Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6.23% or 9.04 million shares. Lagoda Lp holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,730 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 13,057 shares in its portfolio. Cohen holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,386 shares. 2.25M were reported by Clarivest Asset Limited Liability. Woodstock Corporation reported 225,950 shares or 4.77% of all its holdings. Callahan Advisors Ltd Co has invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Plante Moran Financial Advisors stated it has 1.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Confluence Limited Liability Com holds 1.16M shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 354,254 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.19M shares or 2.03% of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt, a -based fund reported 129,564 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co owns 338,558 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech reported 4.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Foot Locker, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 23 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VMware Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Pivotal Software – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,297 shares to 414,934 shares, valued at $26.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.90 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.