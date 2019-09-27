Condor Capital Management Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Increased as Stock Price Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Troy Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Position as Share Price Rose

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,174 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43 million, down from 94,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $135.06. About 2.14M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 1,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $18.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1721.22. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Connolly: Trump blasts Amazon for hurting the postal service. Is that true?; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION; 27/04/2018 – Here’s the key difference between Amazon and Alphabet right now; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 0.16% or 9,513 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Limited holds 0.1% or 3,090 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs owns 2.33M shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% or 841 shares in its portfolio. Consulate stated it has 2,165 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 44,019 shares. Coatue Management Ltd Llc holds 10,085 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mcf Lc holds 0.12% or 5,560 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Lp invested 0.33% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pictet Bank And Tru Limited has invested 3.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Goelzer Management Inc has 49,235 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Paradigm Mngmt Inc Ny invested in 71,700 shares. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Com owns 0.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,842 shares. Scholtz & Company Lc has invested 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 5,026 shares.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 12,800 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $111.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.51 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Gp stated it has 1.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Texas Money Ltd owns 24,766 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot has invested 1.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winfield Assoc stated it has 6,604 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 79,764 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Finance Architects holds 0.28% or 806 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,922 are held by Joel Isaacson & Lc. Tru Co Of Virginia Va has 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,090 shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 1.16% or 5,562 shares in its portfolio. S&Co has 650 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings owns 2.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.73M shares. The Connecticut-based Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 1.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Estabrook Cap holds 97 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 1.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.52 million shares.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 17,475 shares to 86,176 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 4,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,133 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (IHDG).