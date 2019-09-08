Condor Capital Management Lowered Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $489,368 as Shares Declined; Speece Thorson Capital Group Position in Msa Safety (MSA) Cut by $3.10 Million as Valuation Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 30,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 48,457 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 78,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $107.08. About 101,873 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Net $32.4M; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 22/03/2018 – MSA Security® Awarded US Patent For Advanced Alarm Resolution; 07/05/2018 – MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14B for 13.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 0.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $44.10M for 23.28 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

