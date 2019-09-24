Condor Capital Management Lowered Its Peapack (PGC) Position by $901,376 as Share Price Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Declined While Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Increased Stake

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $553.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 28,978 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $134.95. About 1.28 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 147,527 shares. Sprucegrove Mgmt Limited owns 238,400 shares. Regions Financial Corp has 0.52% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Washington Trust Bancorporation stated it has 2,312 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Management Ny owns 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,500 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co invested in 452,048 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Public Limited Company holds 7,333 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2.74M shares. Crestwood Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.48% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hsbc Public Limited Co stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Westpac Banking reported 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Central Bankshares Trust has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 848 shares. Rowland And Communications Investment Counsel Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,135 shares. Diversified Tru has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rosenbaum Jay D holds 9,128 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67M for 11.86 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Elizabeth Park Capital Advsrs Ltd stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 11,060 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Strs Ohio stated it has 23,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa reported 134,785 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership reported 43,146 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 34,764 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 12,582 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,457 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 54,370 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 5,520 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 134 shares in its portfolio. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 57,000 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.