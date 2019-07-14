Condor Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by $790,686; James Investment Research Cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Position by $591,210; Stock Value Rose

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 6,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,661 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, down from 15,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.84. About 1.16M shares traded or 171.09% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $99.99. About 239,532 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & Supplies; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 399,447 shares. Burney holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 15,828 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp invested in 162,992 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 690 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 33,700 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd has 34,593 shares. Maverick owns 36,350 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 72,573 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1,448 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 9,970 shares. Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt invested 3.32% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). First Interstate Bancorporation owns 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 50 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 987 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $197,397 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 228,481 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset stated it has 151,789 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 62,703 shares stake. 72,258 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc reported 75,325 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 0.02% or 6,832 shares. Epoch Prtn reported 373,429 shares stake. 6,324 are owned by Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Profit Llc accumulated 53,690 shares. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) invested in 880 shares. Nwq Inv Mgmt Comm Limited Liability accumulated 67,022 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Lc Ny owns 20,360 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Lpl Limited Com owns 13,457 shares. Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.39% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Ubs Asset Americas reported 199,488 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.64 EPS, down 14.84% or $0.46 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RS’s profit will be $177.50 million for 8.70 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.