Condor Capital Management Increases Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Alleghany Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Has Lifted by $16.07 Million

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 315,000 shares as the company's stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 938,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.45M, up from 623,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 2.19M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500.

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company's stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.47. About 4.96M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance" on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Schlumberger: It's Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha" published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger's (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $2.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.48M shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $178.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com" on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Southwest Airlines Stock May Soon Chart a Golden Route – Nasdaq" published on August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.