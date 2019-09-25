Condor Capital Management Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); As Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined, Davis-Rea LTD Boosted Its Holding by $1.40 Million

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 2,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48M, up from 50,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 21.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation)

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 200.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 8,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,823 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 4,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $147.04. About 3.52M shares traded or 33.68% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Tru holds 62,700 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Viking Fund Lc stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 1,223 shares. Quantitative Invest Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 21,671 shares. Td Asset stated it has 76,020 shares. Mai Capital Management has invested 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). London Of Virginia owns 382,315 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Headinvest Ltd has 0.08% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Miller Invest Mgmt LP has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Private Tru Com Na has invested 0.24% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 32,000 shares. 1,685 were accumulated by Altavista Wealth.

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $173.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,734 shares to 38,762 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) by 9,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,883 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers National Bank & Trust reported 18,517 shares. Nomura Asset Comm stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd owns 285,685 shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio. Harvey Mgmt Inc has 3.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerset Gru Limited holds 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 10,730 shares. Old Point Trust & Financial Ser N A has invested 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 587,750 are held by Fiduciary Tru. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 0.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neuberger Berman Lc holds 5.49 million shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 2.6% or 382,864 shares in its portfolio. 72,543 are held by Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 15.74 million shares for 1.94% of their portfolio. Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aspiriant Ltd accumulated 104,183 shares or 1.72% of the stock.

