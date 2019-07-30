Condor Capital Management Increased Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Stake; Springowl Associates Upped Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holding

Condor Capital Management increased Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) stake by 93.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Condor Capital Management acquired 10,137 shares as Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)’s stock rose 11.88%. The Condor Capital Management holds 20,994 shares with $1.65M value, up from 10,857 last quarter. Scotts Miracle Gro Co now has $5.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $102.25. About 391,846 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & Supplies; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance

Springowl Associates Llc increased Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) stake by 53.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springowl Associates Llc acquired 46,200 shares as Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX)’s stock rose 33.57%. The Springowl Associates Llc holds 133,082 shares with $985,000 value, up from 86,882 last quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp now has $370.65M valuation. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 544,274 shares traded or 75.80% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $197,397 activity. On Monday, February 4 HAGEDORN KATHERINE LITTLEFIELD sold $197,397 worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 2,665 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Advisory Services Ntwk Llc has 987 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability holds 53,544 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.96% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 1.28M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Highlander Limited Company holds 50 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 4,503 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 87,700 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co Ltd holds 0.01% or 8,980 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0% or 358,840 shares. First Eagle Management Ltd Liability reported 0.61% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Hudock Capital Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial, a Georgia-based fund reported 581 shares. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.12% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Bartlett Limited Liability Company holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.23% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 566 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). S Squared Tech Ltd Liability invested in 257,653 shares. Proxima Capital Mgmt Lc invested 4.33% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 105,787 are held by Nomura Hldgs Incorporated. Regions reported 200 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Corp owns 74,045 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. North Run Cap LP invested 5.71% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). The New York-based D E Shaw & Commerce Inc has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 30,015 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hood River Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2.05M shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).