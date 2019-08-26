Condor Capital Management Increased Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Holding By $790,686; Georgia Power Company Series 2017a 5.00% Junior SU (GPJA) Shorts Raised By 35.42%

Georgia Power Company Series 2017a 5.00% Junior SU (NYSE:GPJA) had an increase of 35.42% in short interest. GPJA’s SI was 6,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 35.42% from 4,800 shares previously. With 21,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Georgia Power Company Series 2017a 5.00% Junior SU (NYSE:GPJA)’s short sellers to cover GPJA’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 11,865 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Georgia Power Company 5% JR SUB NT 77 (NYSE:GPJA) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Condor Capital Management increased Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) stake by 93.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Condor Capital Management acquired 10,137 shares as Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Condor Capital Management holds 20,994 shares with $1.65M value, up from 10,857 last quarter. Scotts Miracle Gro Co now has $5.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.44% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $102.98. About 638,918 shares traded or 27.72% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Scotts Miracle-Gro’s (NYSE:SMG) Shareholders Feel About The 78% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Scotts Miracle-Gro a Buy? – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Cannabis Stock News: Scotts Miracle-Gro Keeps Growing, Cronos Buys Lord Jones – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Gained 14% in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $56.52 million activity. The insider Hagedorn Partnership – L.P. sold 182,649 shares worth $19.97M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital owns 36,350 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sit Assoc Inc has 0.16% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,078 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 671 shares. Crystal Rock Capital Management has 57,160 shares for 3.32% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Incorporated holds 0.04% or 11,525 shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital has 2,547 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Ma has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 75,600 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 1,718 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 3,060 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,315 shares. 400 are owned by Numerixs Invest Techs.

More important recent Georgia Power Company 5% JR SUB NT 77 (NYSE:GPJA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Georgia Power: This 5.00% ‘Baby Bond’ Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Avoid AT&T Baby Bonds And Other Long-Dated Issues – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southern Company: This 5.25% Baby Bond Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2017. More interesting news about Georgia Power Company 5% JR SUB NT 77 (NYSE:GPJA) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Preferred Stock IPOs, September 2017 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2017.