Condor Capital Management Increased Holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by $790,686; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined While Ally Financial Decreased by $1.26 Million Its Position

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.49. About 346,043 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Is Largest Distributor of Hydroponic Products in U.S; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $159.65. About 3.23M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 29 insider sales for $26.67 million activity. Benioff Marc sold $2.23M worth of stock or 15,000 shares. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Hawkins Mark J sold $1.36 million. $2.31 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Allanson Joe. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $18,169. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. The insider Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $524.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,000 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 443.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $197,397 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.