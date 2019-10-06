Condor Capital Management Holds Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Mathes Company Trimmed Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Shares Declined

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 1,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE AND AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PARTNERSHIP FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance; 20/03/2018 – Sources say that Amazon has approached groups like AARP, a lobby that represents older Americans

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 62.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs to Continue to Serve on Board; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD-QUALCOMM WAS CLEARLY A UNIQUE AND VERY LARGE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY- CFO, CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Qualcomm claims its on-device voice recognition is 95% accurate; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR MEETING; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH ITS REDOMICILIATION PROCESS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Franklin Resources stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Manhattan reported 22,804 shares. Bartlett Com Ltd Liability Com has 27,288 shares. Missouri-based Comm Bancshares has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Burney Com invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). B And T Dba Alpha holds 30,991 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Illinois-based First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.24% or 2.21 million shares in its portfolio. Personal Advisors Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 13,543 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Incorporated Oh reported 81,554 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 3.36 million shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 42,850 were reported by Selway Asset Mngmt. Newfocus Finance Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,820 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,900 shares to 18,859 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rech Global Invsts has invested 2.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 105,091 are owned by Cibc World. Brouwer And Janachowski Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 6.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc holds 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 327 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,803 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has 6.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Iconiq Cap Lc owns 666 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Qs Lc stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 15,949 were accumulated by Meritage Portfolio Management. Mount Vernon Associates Md stated it has 4,747 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 1.83% or 16,140 shares in its portfolio. Md Sass Investors has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt Inc invested 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 68,860 are held by Axiom Investors Ltd Llc De.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 17,475 shares to 86,176 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 32,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,158 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).