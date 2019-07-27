Condor Capital Management Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Increased by $304,354 as Shares Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Has Decreased Holding

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 11,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 116,783 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.54M, down from 128,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 24/04/2018 – Boeing’s Aurora: Reaches Agreement With Darpa to Transition X-Plane Program Technology to Commercial Applications; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger Receives Master Contract From Chevron in GoM – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Comml Bank Trust reported 3,567 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Headinvest Ltd Liability accumulated 32,408 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Wealth Ptnrs Lc, California-based fund reported 14,750 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 15,318 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Company owns 8,685 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 879 shares. The Kentucky-based Community Tru & Invest has invested 0.69% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 3,996 shares. M Holdings Secs reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Sound Shore Mngmt Ct has 1.33% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Eagle Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 3.29% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cullinan Assocs Inc has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fayez Sarofim & has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,263 shares. First Foundation Advsr owns 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,445 shares. D L Carlson Grp Inc Inc invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management stated it has 9,898 shares. Martin And Com Tn invested in 5,342 shares. Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.83% or 23,359 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 221,376 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 102,221 shares. Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 295,958 are held by Asset One Commerce. Barnett And stated it has 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Choate Advsrs invested in 4,199 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc reported 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). M&T Bank has invested 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 144,669 shares to 211,651 shares, valued at $27.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DOJ extends Boeing probe to 787 Dreamliner – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Boeingâ€™s 737 MAX Return May Be Delayed Even Further – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 27, 2019.