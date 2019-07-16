Condor Capital Management Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Trimmed as Share Value Rose; Tcw Group Maintains Stake in Flex LTD (FLEX)

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.41. About 1.83 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 58.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 38,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,271 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 65,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 2.37M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 27.77% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD EXPEDITION, EXPLORER, FLEX AND LINCOLN NAVIGATOR AND MKT PRODUCTION CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 26/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FLEX TO DIVEST MULTEK’S CHINA OPERATIONS TO MULTI-FINELINE ELECTRONIX INC. (“MFLEX”); 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD FLEX.O – US-BASED MULTEK OPERATION WILL REMAIN A WHOLLY OWNED FLEX SUBSIDIARY; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 05/04/2018 – Ooyala Simplifies Video Operations With New Ooyala Flex Media Platform; 07/05/2018 – CCP Commercial Real Estate Increases Their Presence in Nashville, TN with a $41.2 Million Acquisition of an Office-Flex Portfol

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Comml Bank Usa has invested 0.03% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Jnba Finance Advisors reported 1,100 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd holds 129,765 shares. Korea Inv has 0.08% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Captrust Financial Advsr holds 9,062 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Birmingham Capital Management Al has 35,650 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.27% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 44,714 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc holds 12,900 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 825,537 shares. 1.83 million are held by Renaissance. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company invested in 138,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has invested 0.16% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 100,000 shares to 94,108 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 8,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,579 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,456 shares to 125,362 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07B for 15.30 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp holds 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 84,030 shares. The Ohio-based Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bragg Fincl owns 4,444 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Miles Capital has invested 0.59% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 18,418 are held by South State Corporation. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.89% stake. Arrowstreet Cap LP stated it has 1.47M shares. Smithfield Trust owns 0.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,615 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bangor Bancshares invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 308,066 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 25,296 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 427 were reported by Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt. Citigroup Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Boys Arnold & Inc stated it has 0.55% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).