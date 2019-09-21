Condor Capital Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Increased as Stock Rose; Agilysys (AGYS) Holder Archon Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $4.42 Million as Market Value Rose

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 2,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48M, up from 50,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple; 10/05/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS DECISION TO PULL OUT OF IRISH DATA CENTER PLAN; 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 210,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 634,080 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.61M, down from 844,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $657.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 180,087 shares traded or 20.76% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bath Savings Tru stated it has 4.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Point Capital Limited Liability Company owns 22,487 shares. Kidder Stephen W has 5.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 127,185 shares. Veritas Investment Management (Uk) Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.28% or 60,430 shares in its portfolio. Capital Counsel Ltd Com Ny owns 29,162 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 29,333 are owned by Delta Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 190,497 shares or 4.04% of all its holdings. Bsw Wealth Prns accumulated 13,077 shares. Hanlon Management holds 0.05% or 3,676 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Management stated it has 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Linscomb And Williams holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,719 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 62,525 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lourd Capital reported 29,577 shares stake.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (IHDG) by 19,854 shares to 20,763 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 4,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,133 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 25,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Inc has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Bancorp Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 212,662 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Moreover, Northern Corp has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). G2 Inv Ptnrs Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 2.27% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 13,122 shares. Mak One Lc holds 24.54% or 2.41M shares in its portfolio. Cortina Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 34,091 shares. Prudential Financial owns 36,389 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 31,622 shares. State Street reported 516,948 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 23 selling transactions for $9.81 million activity. $251,300 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH. Shares for $51,180 were bought by Kingsley Jebaseelan.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $545.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Volt Information Sciences In (NYSEMKT:VISI) by 272,000 shares to 707,285 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biolase Inc by 328,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Domo Inc.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.