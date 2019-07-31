Condor Capital Management Has Trimmed Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $489,368 as Shares Rose; Eagle Capital Management Holding in Comcast (CMCSA) Has Increased as Market Value Rose

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $84.67. About 1.23M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 111,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.05 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 billion, up from 32.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 3.93M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Puts Comcast Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade And Says It May Happen Even If Fox Rejects A Bid — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE THE FOUR COMPLAINANTS’ ALLEGATIONS THAT LAUER ENGAGED IN INAPPROPRIATE SEXUAL BEHAVIOR IN THE WORKPLACE; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,044 shares to 101,757 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Here are the best Dow stocks to buy on the day Fed cuts rates – CNBC” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Commerce Incorporated has 617,558 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ruffer Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 27,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 1.38M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.89% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hourglass Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.66% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 260,232 are held by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Hartford Financial Management Inc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 21,234 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 15,532 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Intersect Limited Liability Corp reported 4,979 shares. Cumberland Partners Limited has 99,170 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Narwhal Cap Management holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 20,052 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 775 shares. Pennsylvania reported 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Smith Salley And Associate reported 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.45 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Three Key Questions for Roku Stock Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Losing “Friends” and “The Office” Won’t Hurt Netflix – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Comcast (CMCSA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). City Holdings accumulated 6,828 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Grassi Invest Mngmt has invested 0.92% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 8,083 shares. Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability has 83,139 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 1.47 million shares. Andra Ap stated it has 173,600 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Eastern Bankshares holds 307,204 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V invested 2.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.54% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Montgomery Mgmt stated it has 0.28% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Opus Inv Inc holds 0.54% or 68,000 shares in its portfolio. 45,479 were reported by Levin Strategies Lp. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Company owns 1.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,466 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.61% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.85M shares.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 389,256 shares to 18.86M shares, valued at $2.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 211,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.23M shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.