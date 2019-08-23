Condor Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $489,368; Hyman Charles D Stake in Chevron New (CVX) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 1.87M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 104,172 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83M, up from 99,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 3.83 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company owns 1.79M shares. 83,358 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability has 1.65% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Georgia-based Gw Henssler Associate Ltd has invested 1.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Bancorporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 63,293 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 42,331 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial has 291,902 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Essex Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co reported 44,206 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited reported 0.01% stake. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.39% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 39,420 shares. Iberiabank has invested 1.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Boston Partners reported 1.19% stake. Putnam Investments Limited Co accumulated 980,753 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gladius Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 28,377 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 5.2% or 6.55M shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 0.27% or 142,949 shares. First Fincl Bank & Company Of Newtown owns 18,124 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Artemis Investment Limited Liability Partnership holds 4,893 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Palladium Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Oarsman Capital reported 3,149 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,161 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Amg Natl Trust Retail Bank reported 72,830 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,929 shares. 7,296 are owned by Hallmark Cap. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated, Rhode Island-based fund reported 11,691 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 14,844 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Co holds 0.18% or 2.19M shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 1.30 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0.16% or 4,862 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 7,078 shares to 58,587 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 33,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Philip Morris Stock Surged on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fortuna Silver: Counting On Lindero For Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.