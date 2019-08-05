Condor Capital Management Has Raised Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Holding By $790,686; Stobart Group Limited (LON:STOB) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stobart Group Ltd had 2 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Stobart Group Limited (LON:STOB) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 174.00 Initiates Starts

12/02/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Reduce New Target: GBX 138.00 Initiates Starts

Condor Capital Management increased Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) stake by 93.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Condor Capital Management acquired 10,137 shares as Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Condor Capital Management holds 20,994 shares with $1.65 million value, up from 10,857 last quarter. Scotts Miracle Gro Co now has $5.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $108.46. About 285,396 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro to Buy Hydroponic-Products Distributor Sunlight Supply — Deal Digest; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange

The stock decreased 1.03% or GBX 1.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 115.6. About 650,169 shares traded. Stobart Group Limited (LON:STOB) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stobart Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure and support services in the renewable energy, aviation, and rail civil engineering sectors in Europe. The company has market cap of 428.67 million GBP. The firm also invests in property and logistics portfolio businesses. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through Stobart Energy, Stobart Aviation, Stobart Rail, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Infrastructure divisions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 690 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 195 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 13,195 shares. Cambiar Llc holds 38,174 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 13,167 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0% stake. 5,700 are held by S Muoio And Ltd Liability Corp. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc reported 3,983 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Investment Mngmt has 0.13% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 1,448 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 26,684 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 8,000 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 8,797 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.