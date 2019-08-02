Condor Capital Management Has Raised Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Holding by $790,686 as Stock Rose; Ls Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Stock Rose

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 13,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 21,339 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 34,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $249.15. About 1.72M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $110.38. About 695,119 shares traded or 52.95% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG)

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58B for 16.52 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 7,645 shares to 86,716 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VBR) by 6,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles invested in 3,015 shares. St Germain D J stated it has 12,117 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.28% or 13,044 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Communication reported 0.25% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pitcairn owns 10,315 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts has 189,523 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv invested in 165,100 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation has 10,000 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Arvest Bancshares Tru Division holds 1,740 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Haverford Tru accumulated 460,580 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wedgewood Invsts Pa accumulated 1,120 shares. Hennessy Advsr reported 0.15% stake. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc holds 2.01% or 20,560 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential invested 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2.58M shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Broadview Advisors Lc stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Deprince Race And Zollo reported 0.76% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Northern holds 705,500 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.08% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 13,167 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 7,513 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Cambridge Advsr owns 0.02% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 21,128 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 358,840 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Company Na has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 3,575 were reported by Atria Invests Limited Liability Co. Blair William & Il accumulated 245,642 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $197,397 activity.

