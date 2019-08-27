Condor Capital Management Has Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $304,354; Wedge Capital Management L LP Lowered Prosperity Bancshares (R) (PB) Position as Valuation Declined

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 4.34M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc.(R) (PB) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 51,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 418,996 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.94 million, down from 470,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc.(R) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.53. About 240,916 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK; 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PB’s profit will be $83.13M for 13.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.85% EPS growth.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. by 278,637 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $124.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 14,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD).

