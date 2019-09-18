Condor Capital Management Has Lowered Peapack (PGC) Holding by $901,376 as Stock Value Rose; Herbalife LTD (HLF) Stock Price Declined While Route One Investment Company LP Has Lowered Its Position

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 1.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.37 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 786,996 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW Conference; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife prepared secret report to get into Ackman’s thinking- book; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife: Ticker Symbol Will Remain HLF; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 M Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – EXTENDING EXPIRATION TIME OF TENDER OFFER FROM MAY 16, 2018 TO MAY 24, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 2.625% PER ANNUM

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 65,911 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omers Administration reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 10.32M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 211,830 are held by Sei Invs. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Millennium Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 747,662 shares. 18.66 million were reported by Cap Glob Investors. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Art Advisors Ltd reported 1.18% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). 3,218 were accumulated by Pnc Service Grp. Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 450 shares stake. Ameriprise Financial reported 471,937 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 48 shares stake. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.40 million for 16.04 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX) by 6,798 shares to 127,763 shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 28,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Us Comml Bank De has 11,060 shares. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated holds 0.01% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 8,171 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 2,032 shares or 0% of the stock. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 22,946 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 54,370 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 11,300 shares. Brown Advisory has 463,143 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Endicott Mgmt reported 500,000 shares or 12.55% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 43,146 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 27,160 shares or 0% of its portfolio.