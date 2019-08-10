Condor Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Share Price Declined; Private Ocean Has Cut Its Position in Rayonier (RYN) by $2.02 Million

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 722,630 shares traded or 49.68% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montgomery Inv Management Inc accumulated 76,926 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.34% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 414,071 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 103,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Capital holds 0.06% or 837,275 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 76,864 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 9,777 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 87,921 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.94% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Art Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 19,295 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 14,425 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0.02% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

