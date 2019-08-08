Condor Capital Management Has Increased Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Stake; National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Decreased Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $314,634

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 2,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 38,042 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 40,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.23. About 5.93 million shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $110.3. About 618,767 shares traded or 32.20% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Scotts Miracle-Gro Company a Buy? – Motley Fool” on February 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/31 (ENPH) (LSCC) (AAPL) Higher; (TTOO) (TWOU) (ACRS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Bull of the Day: Scott’s Miracle Grow (SMG) – Zacks.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Marijuana Stock: Canopy Growth vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 221,170 were accumulated by Investment House Ltd Llc. Fdx Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 10,892 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.4% or 53,544 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 43 shares. Regions Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 15,561 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Profund Advsr Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,526 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 442 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Washington Management has invested 0.41% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 399,447 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 7,308 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Creative Planning reported 5,986 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking, a Japan-based fund reported 1.67 million shares. Gibson Capital holds 2,539 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 52,668 were reported by Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or. The Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Renaissance Invest Gp Ltd holds 4,106 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 8,112 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hills State Bank & Tru Com holds 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 17,997 shares. Nexus Investment Mngmt holds 0.19% or 10,350 shares. Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.8% or 24,858 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap owns 61,424 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,270 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Co stated it has 39,574 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 2,029 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Parthenon Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 16,934 shares.