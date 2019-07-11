Condor Capital Management Has Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding by $489,368 as Shares Rose; Amedisys Com (AMED) Holding Raised by Timpani Capital Management Llc

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 4.15 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc Com (AMED) by 117.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 11,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,817 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $120.79. About 212,039 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 54.80% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D owns 86,304 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi owns 7,883 shares. Adirondack Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 1.44% or 23,273 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.44% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Freestone Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 41,213 shares. Osborne Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mcgowan Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,282 shares. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 1,040 shares. 3,700 are held by Texas Cap Bank Inc Tx. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd invested in 0.62% or 83,275 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,903 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd has 0.6% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bryn Mawr Co has 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,344 shares to 156,216 shares, valued at $16.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 10,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 15.09 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 886,159 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 25,662 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Prelude Llc reported 697 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has 3,345 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Td Asset reported 5,261 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 0.46% or 295,995 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 274,309 shares. Sabal reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.02% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Trexquant LP holds 0.03% or 2,933 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Co owns 129,939 shares. Axa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

