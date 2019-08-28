Condor Capital Management Has Decreased Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $489,368 as Stock Declined; Waters (WAT) Holder Hl Financial Services Has Cut Holding by $1.20 Million

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.50B market cap company. The stock increased 4.44% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $74.88. About 12.21M shares traded or 112.42% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 4,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 33,069 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, down from 37,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $205.18. About 133,046 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: At Markup of Budget Views, Waters Blasts Harmful Republican Agenda; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,143 shares to 27,167 shares, valued at $10.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 36,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability accumulated 2,741 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 1,000 shares stake. Bamco New York reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 83,894 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson Com has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Utah Retirement owns 14,218 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Llp stated it has 18,660 shares. Bessemer has 379,433 shares. 35,305 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 300 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 3,280 shares. Moreover, Diversified Co has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). First Manhattan Communications reported 47,276 shares stake. The North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.96% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co stated it has 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 57,110 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 6.64M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Corda Invest Ltd Liability reported 39,509 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.45% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Midwest Bank & Trust Division holds 21,519 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Company holds 0.09% or 7,739 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Tennessee-based Shayne And Llc has invested 0.53% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nomura Hldgs reported 25,014 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 215 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,711 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 489,410 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Wendell David Associates holds 0.22% or 15,634 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited reported 3,381 shares. Permit Capital Lc holds 7,645 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.66 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,377 shares to 66,732 shares, valued at $17.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).