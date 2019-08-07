Condor Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $489,368 as Stock Value Declined; Second Curve Capital Lifted Holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by $3.06 Million as Stock Rose

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 231,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 13,199 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $80.82. About 97,551 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,456 shares to 125,362 shares, valued at $19.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.75 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

