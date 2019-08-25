Condor Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Market Valuation Declined; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Holding in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 42,810 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02M, down from 44,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $180.03. About 1.52 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 12/03/2018 Lululemon Taps Central Saint Martins on Capsule Range; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees 1Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names New CFO as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 76,141 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 64,817 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.08% or 36,300 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 52,561 shares. Melvin Cap Limited Partnership has invested 1.54% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Fagan Assoc stated it has 8,560 shares. M&T National Bank Corp accumulated 12,531 shares. Daiwa, Japan-based fund reported 11,622 shares. Washington Financial Bank accumulated 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Zevenbergen Lc holds 314,890 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Logan Management has invested 0.23% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.22% or 294,884 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fin Ltd Liability has 24,159 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,475 shares to 36,043 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $115.04 million for 51.14 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.82 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). British Columbia Inv reported 428,386 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 4,304 shares. Gp Incorporated accumulated 5.11 million shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt reported 7,592 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Carlson Cap Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 1.23 million are held by Citigroup. Taurus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 279,300 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lee Danner Bass reported 80,054 shares stake. Vontobel Asset Incorporated stated it has 251,050 shares. 5,882 were accumulated by Massmutual Company Fsb Adv. Farmers Tru Co invested in 0.18% or 7,225 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 33,296 shares to 43,774 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).