Condor Capital Management Has Cut Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $489,368; Stock Price Declined; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by $1.08 Million

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 400.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 47,088 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 58,845 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 58,936 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.66. About 1.31M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Ltd Liability Company has 1.78% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 37,142 shares. Private Advisor Gru Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,212 shares. Cambridge Investment Incorporated stated it has 45,658 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) invested 0% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Ftb owns 374 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 21,345 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Blackrock Inc holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 113,489 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Mariner Lc holds 1.77M shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Texas-based Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 0.31% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). First Foundation owns 0.34% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 247,428 shares.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7,983 activity. The insider Paquette Jennifer bought 110 shares worth $2,441.

More notable recent Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Announces Distribution Amounts and Dates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ – Business Wire” on February 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Update as of Sept. 30, 2018 – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Closed-End Fund – A Diversified Play On MLPs – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Diversified Fund Of MLPs Yielding 5.2%, No K-1s And Significant Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2013 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reviewing CEFs That Focus On MLPs: Avoiding The Dreaded K-1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 16, 2017.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 6,800 shares to 6,070 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 3000 (IWV) by 8,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 702 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,456 shares to 125,362 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi gloomy on Altria-Philip Morris combination – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris slumps while peers hold up – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum: A Steal At Today’s Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 of the Safest Bets in the Cannabis Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Future Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 139,865 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 9,197 are owned by Argi Inv Service Limited Co. Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 16,445 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 1.30M shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 651 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Co reported 0.68% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 1.93 million shares. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Management Lc has invested 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Epoch Investment Prtn Inc invested in 0.82% or 2.13 million shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Llc reported 21,772 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp accumulated 0.49% or 24.25M shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) holds 0.62% or 6,000 shares. The Virginia-based Godsey And Gibb Associate has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). M&T National Bank invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, City Holdings has 0.14% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,530 shares.