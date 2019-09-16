Condor Capital Management Has Cut By $901,376 Its Peapack (PGC) Holding; Shorts at Broadcom (AVGO) Raised By 10.16%

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) had an increase of 10.16% in short interest. AVGO’s SI was 6.96 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.16% from 6.32 million shares previously. With 2.94M avg volume, 2 days are for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s short sellers to cover AVGO’s short positions. The SI to Broadcom Inc’s float is 1.81%. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $288.91. About 540,632 shares traded. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has risen 28.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AVGO News: 14/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom-Qualcomm saga comes to an abrupt end; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Qualcomm Deal Approval; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 17/05/2018 – Broadcom Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD SAYS FILED CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT TO CHANGE LEGAL NAME TO BROADCOM INC. EFFECTIVE MARCH 23 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Singapore-based Broadcom Sets March 23 Date for Shareholder Vote on Plan to Redomicile to U.S; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Vote Falls in Middle of Review of Qualcomm Bid by U.S. National Security Panel CFIUS; 16/03/2018 – Broadcom just suffered its biggest drop since June, but still ended a roller coaster week up; 09/03/2018 – US has ordered Broadcom to give notice of steps to redomicile: Report

Condor Capital Management decreased Peapack (PGC) stake by 47.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as Peapack (PGC)’s stock rose 0.04%. The Condor Capital Management holds 36,158 shares with $1.02 million value, down from 68,350 last quarter. Peapack now has $576.88M valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 7,534 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67 million for 12.35 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management increased Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) stake by 3,444 shares to 92,364 valued at $13.79 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) stake by 11,220 shares and now owns 58,935 shares. Ishares Tr (IEFA) was raised too.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity. On Friday, May 17 DeBel Richard bought $13,678 worth of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 242,733 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 12,582 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 5,194 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Vanguard Gru Inc Inc reported 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 11,841 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 134,785 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 117,459 shares. 6,889 are owned by Brandywine Invest Management Lc. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% or 30,600 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp has 110 shares. Metropolitan Life has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Broadcom Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 118,407 shares or 17.62% more from 100,667 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz reported 2,217 shares stake. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 958 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp reported 115,129 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 103 shares.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $115.01 billion. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. It has a 40.66 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Among 16 analysts covering Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Broadcom has $350 highest and $26000 lowest target. $312’s average target is 7.99% above currents $288.91 stock price. Broadcom had 29 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) on Monday, June 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, September 13 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Loop Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by SunTrust. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $34000 target in Friday, September 13 report. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AVGO in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) on Tuesday, May 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.