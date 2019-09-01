Condor Capital Management Has Boosted Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Position by $790,686; Share Value Rose; As Visa (V) Stock Rose, Salem Investment Counselors Cut by $1.91 Million Its Position

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 46.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 12,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,865 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 27,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 258,055 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro to Buy Hydroponic-Products Distributor Sunlight Supply — Deal Digest; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Adj EPS $2.88; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag holds 0.13% or 19,780 shares. Meyer Handelman has 0.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hayek Kallen Inv holds 23,557 shares. 1,870 were accumulated by Flow Traders Us Limited Company. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability reported 271,313 shares. 2.06M were reported by Adage Gru Limited Liability. Clal Ins Entertainment Limited has 474,086 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management LP holds 1.14% or 35,684 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Ltd invested in 0.83% or 236,515 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 97,638 shares stake. Braun Stacey Incorporated reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 98,941 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 1.03% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 31,139 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 10,261 shares to 48,408 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 20,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly Cannabis Stock News: Scotts Miracle-Gro Keeps Growing, Cronos Buys Lord Jones – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Cheapest Pot Stocks on the Market Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Gained 14% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Scotts Miracle-Gro a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Lc holds 0% or 3,420 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 5,737 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 732,100 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 28,000 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 399,447 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 79,188 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 48,406 were reported by Pnc Financial Group. Group One Trading LP owns 144 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 13,226 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.03% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). The Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 71,894 shares. Sei Investments holds 0.01% or 35,900 shares.