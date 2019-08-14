Condor Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Market Value Declined; Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose While Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Stake by $15.03 Million

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 11.37 million shares traded or 14.93% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 64.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $163.7. About 2.45 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waitr Hldgs Inc by 242,042 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $13.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 686,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 776,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.84 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 4.10M shares. South State holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 52,529 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.3% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 290,225 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 8.54 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.79% or 2.90 million shares. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 7,700 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Lc owns 4,157 shares. 2,629 are held by Sand Hill Global Ltd Liability Company. California-based Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 1.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 14,607 were reported by Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp reported 0.14% stake. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company invested 0.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 9,192 were accumulated by Quantum Cap.

