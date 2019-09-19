Condor Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Apple (AAPL); Omega Advisors Increased Trinity Industries (TRN) Stake by $8.75 Million; Stock Price Declined

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 2,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, up from 50,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 21.40 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google

Omega Advisors increased its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 437,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.99 million, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Trinity Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 885,883 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, lmproper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe; 29/05/2018 – LNG TANKER TRINITY ARROW DUE IN ZEEBRUGGE JUNE 5; 06/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror prepares to change name to Reach after Express deal; 15/05/2018 – B. Riley FBR Acts as Sole Book-Running Manager of $300 Million SPAC Initial Public Offering for Trinity Merger Corp; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – RESTATEMENT ALSO DECREASES MAXIMUM AVAILABILITY UNDER FACILITY FROM $1.0 BLN TO $750 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC SEES 2018 RAIL GROUP REV $2.2 BLN, ENERGY EQUIPMENT GROUP REV $875 MLN; 17/04/2018 – BANCA INTERMOBILIARE BIM.Ml SAYS ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING STAKE BY ATTESTOR/TRINITY FINALIZED; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Trinity Rail Leasing VII LLC Series 2009-1 Rating; 01/05/2018 – U.K. Government Refers Trinity Mirror-Northern Shell Deal to Regulators

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 13,063 shares to 166,075 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 4,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,133 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennymac Financial Services by 696,004 shares to 279,389 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Holdings Plc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.53M shares, and cut its stake in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ABR).

