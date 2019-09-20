Condor Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Apple (AAPL) by $509,836 as Share Price Rose; As Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Armistice Capital Has Boosted Position

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 228.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 3.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The institutional investor held 5.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.20 million, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $676.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 939,745 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) fo; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 2,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48M, up from 50,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 21.40M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’); 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Investment Ltd owns 0.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,690 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Lc Delaware accumulated 94,908 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Capital Advsrs Ok holds 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 154,345 shares. Davidson Investment reported 181,753 shares or 3.75% of all its holdings. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 35,770 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oak Ridge Invests Lc reported 230,588 shares stake. Scott And Selber reported 36,457 shares. Iowa State Bank accumulated 37,099 shares. Moreover, Gamble Jones Counsel has 2.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 158,886 shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connecticut-based Founders Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tanaka Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 10.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aspen Inv Management stated it has 0.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Llc holds 1.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 41,461 shares.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 7,051 shares to 46,792 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 32,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,158 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Stock: Reaction To News Was Overdone – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Has $210B In Cash, So Why Did It Just Borrow $7B? – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) new credit card with Goldman Sachs could be a disruptive force – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.30, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold CPRX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 59.80 million shares or 0.94% less from 60.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 28,281 shares. Provise Mngmt Gru Lc holds 19,000 shares. 4.86 million were accumulated by Vanguard. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Armistice Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 1.21% or 5.00 million shares. Raymond James Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 17,507 shares. Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Fmr Ltd Liability has 546 shares. Broadfin Cap Lc reported 2.77M shares. Knott David M holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 343,347 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 26,220 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Prudential has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability invested in 394,565 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 226,188 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/07/2019: CPRX, GWPH, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s How to Find Top-Ranked Stocks Under $10 to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ra Medical Earns Milestone, Aimmune Doses Patient In Egg Allergy Trial, Cara In-Licenses Platform – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks To Watch For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 4.30 million shares to 6.00 million shares, valued at $19.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 912,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc.