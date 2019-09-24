Condor Capital Management Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $509,836 as Market Valuation Rose; Paycom Software (PAYC) Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.01 Million as Stock Rose

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 2,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48M, up from 50,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 06/04/2018 – The machine learning ace tasked with polishing the Apple; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 60.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 4,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 2,904 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $658,000, down from 7,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $217.44. About 588,661 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Invest Mngmt Com invested in 4.81% or 362,660 shares. Beacon Fin Gp accumulated 36,890 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Gluskin Sheff reported 2,925 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Benedict Advsr Incorporated holds 3.16% or 38,326 shares in its portfolio. Origin Asset Management Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 79,643 shares. Beaumont Finance Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 2.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 109,104 shares. London Of Virginia invested in 2.38 million shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Co accumulated 444,195 shares or 3.28% of the stock. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hendley stated it has 32,629 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.27% or 7.24M shares. Fairfield Bush And stated it has 3.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ny State Teachers Retirement has 3.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6.60M shares. Lyons Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 39,157 shares. United Asset Strategies invested in 2.16% or 47,475 shares.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 7,051 shares to 46,792 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 32,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,158 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,859 shares to 7,526 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 11,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88 million for 93.72 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.