Condor Capital Management Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $489,368; Market Valuation Declined; Regents Of The University Of California Maintains Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN)

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04M shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 410,326 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.24% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3.25M shares. 3,084 are owned by Brave Asset Management Incorporated. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 309,979 shares. Macquarie has 340,551 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 15,410 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares And Company accumulated 4,110 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has 1.1% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 150,725 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 59,876 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Midwest Bankshares Division holds 0.38% or 26,333 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 22,823 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 95,200 are held by Daiwa Sb Invs Limited. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Paragon Capital Ltd accumulated 10,952 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc owns 14,158 shares. Bridges Inv Management owns 146,114 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 0.59% stake. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 3,793 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd. Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks invested 0% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Montecito Natl Bank And has invested 0.22% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Asset Strategies has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hourglass Cap Ltd accumulated 1.66% or 64,487 shares. Lincoln Ltd Com invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Intrust Bancshares Na holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,901 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 164,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.20B for 13.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.