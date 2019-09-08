Condor Capital Management Decreased Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $489,368 as Valuation Declined; Webster Bank Increased Bristol (BMY) Holding

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Webster Bank increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 7,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 79,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 71,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:00 PM; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 13.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,297 shares to 414,934 shares, valued at $26.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.