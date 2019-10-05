Condor Capital Management Decreased Its Peapack (PGC) Holding by $901,376 as Stock Value Rose; Barrett Asset Management Holding in Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Has Boosted as Market Valuation Rose

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 43,877 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 1,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 97,108 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.17M, up from 95,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.69. About 2.15M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 9,404 shares. Bailard Incorporated stated it has 5,211 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mirador Capital Prtn Limited Partnership reported 1,038 shares. The Virginia-based Kanawha Cap Mgmt has invested 2.32% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Captrust accumulated 30,107 shares. 1,786 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Vantage Inv Prtn Llc has 1.13% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Confluence Mngmt Ltd Company has 123,053 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Boltwood Cap Management holds 2,985 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Iat Reinsurance Limited holds 6,250 shares. Korea Investment reported 531,131 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 7,078 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Nuwave Investment Management has invested 0.09% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation holds 22,777 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1,584 shares.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 646 shares to 14,554 shares, valued at $15.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,147 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl (NYSE:V).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $13,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% or 7,355 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 5,520 shares. Federated Pa holds 134,785 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Condor Management accumulated 0.16% or 36,158 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 12,582 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 117,459 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 1,641 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 56,324 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin invested in 1.1% or 901,493 shares. Basswood Mgmt Lc owns 504,372 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn holds 10,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank reported 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Amer Gp invested in 0% or 12,024 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 412,133 shares stake. New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,808 shares to 105,649 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 7,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67 million for 11.48 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.