Condor Capital Management Cut By $489,368 Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position; Stepstone Group LP Cut Its Fidus Invt (FDUS) Position

Stepstone Group Lp decreased Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) stake by 18.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS)’s stock rose 2.66%. The Stepstone Group Lp holds 212,004 shares with $3.25M value, down from 260,105 last quarter. Fidus Invt Corp now has $367.66 million valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 151,526 shares traded or 54.53% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Condor Capital Management decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 22.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Condor Capital Management holds 19,055 shares with $1.68M value, down from 24,616 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $115.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04M shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.20B for 13.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 33.72% above currents $72.09 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 17. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, March 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $102 target.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Reasons Philip Morris International Shouldn’t Merge With Altria – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris confirms merger talks with Altria – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Inv Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,686 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Il holds 0.13% or 13,729 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,857 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Lc invested in 315,135 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Washington Tru Bancorp has 0.2% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Optimum Inv Advisors reported 955 shares stake. Hl Ser Lc invested in 115,197 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.34% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 790,925 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company accumulated 24,805 shares. Moreover, Bouchey Gp Limited has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,760 shares. Td Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 610 shares. Advsrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 213,024 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 651 shares. 202,751 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675 worth of stock.

Condor Capital Management increased Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 2,456 shares to 125,362 valued at $19.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 32,044 shares and now owns 101,757 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was raised too.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fidus Investment Corporation Granted Third SBIC License – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fidus Investment (FDUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering of Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $102,716 activity. 3,100 Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares with value of $44,378 were bought by Sherard Shelby E. 2,740 shares were bought by Anstiss Raymond L. Jr., worth $43,688 on Monday, June 3.

Among 2 analysts covering Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidus Investment has $17.5000 highest and $17.5 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 15.59% above currents $15.14 stock price. Fidus Investment had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De reported 24,901 shares. Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 300 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 115,327 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated accumulated 14,410 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 7,632 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 31,900 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 22,000 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 315,381 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 20,508 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc reported 0.01% stake. 121,582 are owned by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Limited Liability reported 0% stake.