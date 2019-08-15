Condor Capital Management Boosted Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $304,354; Security Capital Research & Management Has Increased Its Stake in Prologis (PLD) by $2.19 Million as Market Value Rose

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 7,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 58,587 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 51,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 13.21 million shares traded or 33.09% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 30,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.21M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 1.25 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018

Security Capital Research & Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 497,488 shares to 896,026 shares, valued at $195.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 454,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Invest Nj has 0.46% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.07% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 65,085 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% stake. Foster & Motley owns 0.21% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 20,718 shares. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) owns 1,979 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 132,107 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Garrison Asset Lc owns 0.13% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 3,325 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 519,296 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 20.53 million shares. Smithfield Trust owns 2,869 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cypress Mgmt Lc (Wy) holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 13,389 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.2% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,667 shares. M&T Financial Bank holds 390,931 shares. 472 are held by Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A. Curbstone Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 27,828 shares. Davidson Inv Advsrs has invested 1.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 41,104 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 99,113 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Com holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 413,598 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd owns 15,244 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust owns 40,295 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability reported 13.66M shares stake. Moreover, Central National Bank Trust has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 275,644 shares. First Personal Service holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 325 shares.