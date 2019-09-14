Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)

We are comparing Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 6 0.95 N/A -2.01 0.00 ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 1 0.58 N/A 0.20 5.89

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. and ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 5.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33% of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.2% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.5% of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.28% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. -6.68% -26.63% -38.64% -52.91% -59.09% -50.79% ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. -4.17% 10.44% -43.71% -37.32% -77.44% -10.8%

For the past year ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. beats Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. manufactures and distributes eco-friendly construction materials using fly-ash and iron mine tailings in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. It offers ground works materials for urban roads, pedestrian streets and sidewalks, city squares, landmarks, parking lots, and docks; landscape retaining materials for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; hydraulic engineering materials for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and wall materials for insulation and decoration, as well as for building walls. The company also provides equipment used for the production of eco-friendly construction materials; and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects, as well as engages in the municipal construction activities, including sponge city projects, sewage pipeline construction, public plaza construction, and landscaping. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.