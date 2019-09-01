Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) compete against each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 6 0.97 N/A -2.01 0.00 BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 21 0.46 N/A 1.84 11.53

In table 1 we can see Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. and BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 7.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival BMC Stock Holdings Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. BMC Stock Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. and BMC Stock Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BMC Stock Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $26.5, while its potential upside is 4.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. and BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33% and 0%. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of BMC Stock Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. -6.68% -26.63% -38.64% -52.91% -59.09% -50.79% BMC Stock Holdings Inc. -1.9% -1.21% -3.86% 25.15% -2.53% 36.63%

For the past year Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. has -50.79% weaker performance while BMC Stock Holdings Inc. has 36.63% stronger performance.

Summary

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, windows and doors comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry, among other products. The company also sells other building products and services that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services. It serves large-scale production homebuilders, custom homebuilders, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company provides its products through a network of suppliers. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.