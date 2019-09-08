Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Both Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) and AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) are each other’s competitor in the General Building Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 6 1.03 N/A -2.01 0.00 AAON Inc. 47 5.35 N/A 0.94 54.27

Table 1 demonstrates Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. and AAON Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. and AAON Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AAON Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 15.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor AAON Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. AAON Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. and AAON Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33% and 75.2%. Insiders held roughly 8.5% of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 19.7% are AAON Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. -6.68% -26.63% -38.64% -52.91% -59.09% -50.79% AAON Inc. -3.37% 2.15% 1.86% 40.29% 38.61% 44.89%

For the past year Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. has -50.79% weaker performance while AAON Inc. has 44.89% stronger performance.

Summary

AAON Inc. beats Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. Its products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturersÂ’ representatives and internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.