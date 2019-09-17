Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) Reaches $3.76 After 3.00% Down Move; Haynes International (HAYN) Sellers Decreased By 14.04% Their Shorts

Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN) had a decrease of 14.04% in short interest. HAYN’s SI was 208,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.04% from 242,800 shares previously. With 52,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Haynes International Inc (NASDAQ:HAYN)’s short sellers to cover HAYN’s short positions. The SI to Haynes International Inc’s float is 1.71%. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 46,225 shares traded. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has declined 29.58% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HAYN News: 29/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC – MARK COMERFORD, PRESIDENT AND CEO AND A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intl, Inc. Announces Leadership Change; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 16/03/2018 – STEVE COHEN ANNOUNCES HAYNES RESIGNATION IN EMAIL TO EMPLOYEES; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1% Position in Haynes; 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intl: Michael Shor, Chairman, Will Act as Interim Pres and CEO; 07/03/2018 Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond; 26/04/2018 – State NJ Transp: Routes 1 & 9 southbound local traffic will be shifted at Haynes Avenue for improvements project in Newark; 29/05/2018 – Haynes International : Mark Comerford, Pres, CEO and Director, to Retire; 03/05/2018 – Haynes International Sees 3Q Profit, Revenue Better Sequentially

The stock of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 13.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 199,915 shares traded or 35.75% up from the average. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has declined 59.09% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.09% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $218.83 million company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $3.65 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BBCP worth $6.56M less.

More notable recent Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Haynes International, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:HAYN) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, makes, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $457.68 million. The firm offers high-temperature resistant alloys and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). It has a 79.51 P/E ratio. The Company’s HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.