Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) Reaches $3.52 After 5.00% Up Move; Route One Investment Company LP Upped By $10.57 Million Its Post Holdings (POST) Stake

The stock of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 84,015 shares traded. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has declined 59.09% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.09% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $204.86M company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $3.70 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BBCP worth $10.24 million more.

Route One Investment Company Lp increased Post Holdings Inc. (POST) stake by 1.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Route One Investment Company Lp acquired 97,003 shares as Post Holdings Inc. (POST)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Route One Investment Company Lp holds 5.92M shares with $647.68M value, up from 5.82 million last quarter. Post Holdings Inc. now has $7.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $98.01. About 141,251 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/05/2018 – POST REPORTS FIRE WITH NO INJURIES AT MICHAEL FOODS PLANT; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company has market cap of $204.86 million. The firm offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients include commercial, infrastructure, and residential construction markets.

More notable recent Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) While The Price Tanked 51% – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Concrete Pumping Holdings Announces Completion of Exchange Offer – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Concrete Pumping Holdings to Acquire Capital Pumping Nasdaq:BBCP – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Concrete Pumping Holdings Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.