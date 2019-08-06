Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) Reaches $3.48 52-Week Low; PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PBF Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 15. Morgan Stanley maintained PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Goldman Sachs. See PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 1.18M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY TO RESTART ALKY UNIT BY WEEKEND; 12/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY HYDROTREATER OPERATING ON MONDAY AFTER SATURDAY UPSET; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY PLANS FCCU RESTART FOR LATE NEXT WEEK; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Straus Exits Position in PBF Energy; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 15/05/2018 – CHANGES IN THIRD POINT LLC’S HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PBF Energy Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 161,622 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Westfield Company L P has invested 0.38% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Caxton Associate Lp owns 38,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Ls Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,251 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 529,775 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 6,817 shares. Panagora Asset owns 10,308 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 680 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) owns 18 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsr L P owns 325,392 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 218,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 226,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 127.72 P/E ratio. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

