Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) EPS Estimated At $0.07; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Trimmed Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake

Analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report $0.07 EPS on September, 9 before the open.BBCP’s profit would be $3.92 million giving it 15.79 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $-0.35 EPS previously, Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -120.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 74,948 shares traded. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has declined 59.09% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.09% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 249,000 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 51,000 shares with $448,000 value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $36.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 32.06 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 11/05/2018 – FIRE AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS ALSO CAUSED CLOSURE OF THREE FORD U.S. TRUCK PLANTS; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 25/04/2018 – BEIJING-FORD’S FLEET SAYS FORD DOES NOT PLAN TO INCREASE EXPORTS TO CHINA FROM U.S. IF DUTIES ON IMPORTED CARS LOWERED; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – The move follows introductions of other off-road versions of pickup trucks, such as the Ford Raptor and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE MONTHLY SALES REPORTING; 22/03/2018 – AutoCar India: Mahindra-Ford to jointly develop two new SUVs; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY LIMITED REPORTS PURCHASE OF EAGLE FORD ASSETS,; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Caresoft Global at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 10/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Reasons To Buy Shares Of Ford – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Ford’s Defense Contractor Acquisition Is Brilliant – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Just In: Ford Stock Upgraded – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Ford Motor Company vs. BMW AG – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford to build midsize EV crossovers in Michigan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 27.26% above currents $9.17 stock price. Ford Motor had 9 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of F in report on Monday, May 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Invest Mngmt Company holds 0.03% or 57,024 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Llc has 5.87 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bank Tru Department owns 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 34,656 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1.55M shares in its portfolio. 151,541 were reported by Huntington Comml Bank. 1.95M are owned by Ser Automobile Association. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested 0.72% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 197,985 were accumulated by Cornerstone Invest Prns Ltd. New Jersey-based Fcg Advisors Ltd has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Blume Cap Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Estabrook Mngmt has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn reported 1,349 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 16,991 shares. Hollencrest Mngmt holds 118,100 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 26,410 are held by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14B for 7.91 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L. On Friday, May 10 the insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Tribune Media Co stake by 80,000 shares to 350,000 valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 85,000 shares and now owns 95,000 shares. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (NYSE:AXL) was raised too.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company has market cap of $247.42 million. The firm offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients include commercial, infrastructure, and residential construction markets.