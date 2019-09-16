Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) and AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) and AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). The two are both General Building Materials companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 6 0.95 N/A -2.01 0.00 AAON Inc. 47 5.66 N/A 0.94 54.27

Demonstrates Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. and AAON Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AAON Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 15.6%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor AAON Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. AAON Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. and AAON Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33% and 75.2%. About 8.5% of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.7% of AAON Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. -6.68% -26.63% -38.64% -52.91% -59.09% -50.79% AAON Inc. -3.37% 2.15% 1.86% 40.29% 38.61% 44.89%

For the past year Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while AAON Inc. had bullish trend.

AAON Inc. beats Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. Its products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturersÂ’ representatives and internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.