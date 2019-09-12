Concourse Capital Management Stake in Vonage Hldgs (VG) Has Increased by $2.90 Million as Shares Rose; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Increased Its Stake by $17.15 Million

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 113,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 690,476 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.77M, up from 576,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $154.75. About 4.66 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 237.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 263,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 374,870 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25M, up from 110,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 1.35M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14,071 shares to 270,277 shares, valued at $19.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polyone Corp. (NYSE:POL) by 42,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,901 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability holds 1.51% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 316,788 shares. Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Com stated it has 2.67% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Allen Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ftb Inc invested in 0.01% or 709 shares. 12,956 are held by Pennsylvania. Fagan Associates holds 5,845 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Motco stated it has 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 1.99% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Company stated it has 33,055 shares. Moreover, Tiedemann Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Adage Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 735,668 shares. Regal Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.44% or 14,972 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc invested in 0.37% or 10.21M shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.14% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Salesforce.com Management Talks Revenue Targets, Customer 360, and More – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Futuristic Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp accumulated 0% or 253,599 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 6,404 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.97M shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited holds 15,096 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 493,879 are held by Aqr Ltd Llc. Aristeia Lc reported 147,400 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 185,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 79,658 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Profund Ltd Liability reported 221,619 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 213,301 shares. Rothschild & Co Asset Us Inc holds 0.36% or 2.98M shares. Sei has 757,429 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 65,000 shares.