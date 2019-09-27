Concourse Capital Management Raised Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake By $555,880; Hallmark Capital Management Boosted Celanese (CE) Holding

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased Celanese Corp (CE) stake by 1.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hallmark Capital Management Inc acquired 3,215 shares as Celanese Corp (CE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Hallmark Capital Management Inc holds 181,043 shares with $19.52 million value, up from 177,828 last quarter. Celanese Corp now has $15.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.14. About 697,225 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 15.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Concourse Capital Management Llc acquired 21,380 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Concourse Capital Management Llc holds 158,318 shares with $4.20 million value, up from 136,938 last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $18.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 2.50M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Llp accumulated 3,691 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 28,736 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,410 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp invested 0.64% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Llc Pa invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Norinchukin Financial Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 17,848 shares. Riverhead Llc accumulated 24,000 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 3,340 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 480 shares stake. Invesco accumulated 1.03M shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 120,731 shares. Td Asset Management invested 0.11% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Everence Inc has 0.09% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 4,807 shares. Etrade Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,291 shares. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer has 1.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 69,570 shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stake by 4,370 shares to 107,452 valued at $19.85M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) stake by 5,538 shares and now owns 3,912 shares. Evergy Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Celanese Focused on Clear Lake Plant Restart – Business Wire” on September 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Boston Beer, Carvana, HD Supply, Marathon Petroleum, Square, Trade Desk, Whirlpool and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Celanese has $12600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $119.11’s average target is -2.48% below currents $122.14 stock price. Celanese had 18 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. Nomura maintained the shares of CE in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Nomura. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CE in report on Wednesday, September 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Liberty Global (LBTYB) Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Small Biotech Holdings – GuruFocus.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.