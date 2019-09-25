Concourse Capital Management Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Increased by $555,880; Cabot Microelectronics Co (CCMP) Holder Timessquare Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $6.26 Million as Valuation Declined

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co (CCMP) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 56,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 253,013 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.85 million, down from 309,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $143.26. About 94,631 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 2.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Rev $143M; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Fujimi Incorporated Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 21,380 shares as the company's stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 158,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, up from 136,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 2.68M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY'S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE'S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 0.18% more from 26.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Farmers & Merchants Invests reported 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 14,384 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 77 are held by Ftb. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 67 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 7,492 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.04% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) or 285,337 shares. Shelton Cap has invested 0.02% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Intrust Retail Bank Na accumulated 3,191 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 15,161 shares. The Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated has invested 1.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 378,833 were reported by Geode Management Limited Liability Company. Fca Corp Tx has 8,595 shares. Quantbot Techs LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). 28,417 were accumulated by Comerica State Bank.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $13.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 193,300 shares to 590,825 shares, valued at $46.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Ltd Cl A by 96,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Callaway Golf Co. (NYSE:ELY).

Analysts await Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 3.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CCMP’s profit will be $43.66M for 23.41 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cabot Microelectronics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.