Concourse Capital Management Increases Position in Vonage Hldgs (VG); Washington Trust Company Lowered Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $3.67 Million

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 21,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 39,984 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93M, down from 61,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 2.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 237.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 263,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 374,870 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25M, up from 110,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 1.08M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Bob Crissman, Vonage Channel Chief, honored with 2018 Circle of Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – RECEIVED A SECOND PATENT FROM UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR INNOVATIONS TO ITS ADAPTIVE ROUTING TECHNOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Winfield Associates has invested 0.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bancorp Of The West invested in 0.17% or 8,285 shares. Barnett Inc invested in 175 shares. Provident Investment reported 1,550 shares. Argent Trust has 73,898 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Opus Cap Group Incorporated Limited Company reported 1,188 shares. Virginia-based Wealthcare Cap has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Spinnaker reported 582,315 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 14,665 shares. Exchange Mgmt holds 10,958 shares. Verity Verity Llc, a South Carolina-based fund reported 20,952 shares. Cooke & Bieler LP holds 1.17% or 385,399 shares. Edgemoor Invest stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 16,125 were reported by Riverhead Capital Ltd Co. 3,736 were accumulated by Lvw Limited Com.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 32,199 shares to 202,679 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWR).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 3M Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ MMM – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsrs Lc holds 221,619 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 9,600 shares. Intll Group Inc stated it has 169,402 shares. Moreover, Everence Management Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Legal & General Grp Pcl holds 583,942 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 13,926 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 17,467 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Adirondack Research And Mgmt Inc has 3.35% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 0% stake. 1492 Cap Mgmt Lc reported 472,227 shares. Portolan Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) for 1.26M shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp owns 90,155 shares. New York-based Element Cap Management Llc has invested 0.09% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.46 million shares.